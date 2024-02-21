BreakingNews
Details released in death of assisted living resident found in Springfield pond

Details released in death of assisted living resident found in Springfield pond

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
17 minutes ago
X

A man who was an assisted living resident was found deceased in a Springfield pond at the facility on Friday, according to details from a Springfield Police Division incident report released Wednesday.

According to the incident report, a resident was unresponsive in a pond located on the west side of a building at 3001 Middle Urbana Road, about 8 a.m. on Friday. Medics pronounced him dead at 8:12 a.m.

No age was listed in the report.

In a 911 call obtained by the News-Sun, a caller told a dispatcher the man was dead.

“It looks like he’s been out here for probably a couple hours,” the caller said.

He said the resident’s shoes were off and his wheelchair was also in the pond.

According to the incident report, beer containers were found at the south of the pond, and an employee told police the man was “known to drink outside of the building.”

The employee said other staff told her they last saw the man around 4:30 a.m. when he went outside to smoke before coming back inside.

Northwood Assisted Living declined to comment.

In Other News
1
These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Museum of Art seeks stories for Oral History Weekend
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Northeastern to demolish 3 former buildings, use remaining project...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top