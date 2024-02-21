Details released in death of assisted living resident found in Springfield pond

No age was listed in the report.

In a 911 call obtained by the News-Sun, a caller told a dispatcher the man was dead.

“It looks like he’s been out here for probably a couple hours,” the caller said.

He said the resident’s shoes were off and his wheelchair was also in the pond.

According to the incident report, beer containers were found at the south of the pond, and an employee told police the man was “known to drink outside of the building.”

The employee said other staff told her they last saw the man around 4:30 a.m. when he went outside to smoke before coming back inside.

Northwood Assisted Living declined to comment.