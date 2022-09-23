Defense in Pike County murder trial denied request for mistrial

In the morning, before the jury was brought in, Attorney John Parker argued that the prosecutors’ continued display of graphic photos depicting the victims and their wounds could prejudice the jury, because the prosecution’s case against George is predominantly about complicity; prosecutors have said George’s brother, Jake — who took a plea deal in 2021 — will testify that George was present for the murders, but never pulled a trigger.

Deering overruled the request and trial continued. Less than an hour after returning from a lunch break, however, Deering announced a juror needed a break and the trial paused for what was intended to be a 10-minute break; after roughly 20 minutes, everyone returned to the court room and Deering announced court would fully adjourn for the day, though he did not provide a reason for the sudden end of the day’s proceedings.