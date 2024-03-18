Deadly tornado that hit Indian Lake area nearly a mile wide

National Weather Service releases new details about EF-3 tornado in Auglaize, Logan counties.

More details have been released about the tornado that hit Auglaize and Logan counties last week, causing extensive damage in the Indian Lake area.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Monday released the preliminary results of its damage survey, saying that the tornado led to multiple fatalities, many injuries and extensive damage to structures and trees.

The EF-3 tornado began about 7:29 p.m. immediately to the east of Interstate 75 south of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County. It traveled about 31.2 miles before ending about three miles southwest of West Mansfield in Logan County.

During that time, winds reached an estimated maximum speed of 155 mph, and the tornado’s path reached a maximum width of 1,000 yards, the NWS said.

In total, three people were killed and 27 others were injured.

After the tornado began, the NWS said that it rapidly strengthened before moving through the Glacier Hill Lakes RV Resort in Auglaize County, snapping trees and picking up campers. It then continued east, damaging residences and trees before briefly weakening near Geyer in Clay Township as it passed mainly through open fields.

It strengthened again as it moved into Logan County, uprooting and snapping “numerous” hardwood trees, then strengthened further as it approached the village of Lakeview.

The tornado dealt severe damage to the Lakeview area, destroying multiple homes and businesses and leaving a “corridor of severe damage,” the NWS reported. Its width was likely near a mile at this point, the NWS said.

After Lakeview, the tornado continued over parts of Indian Lake, damaging more buildings and destroying many manufactured homes southeast of Lakeview and at Orchard Island near Russells Point.

The NWS said this tornado could have been connected to the tornado confirmed in western Union County, and it is continuing to investigate the damage.

