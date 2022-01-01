Dayton man indicted in Clark County for allegedly assaulting officer at Boost Mobile store

Brown allegedly stomped on the officer’s head and struck the officer’s face. The store’s manager locked the store’s door from the outside, and Brown was detained, the affidavit said.

Other officers arrived on scene, and the vehicle Brown used to drive to the store was reported stolen from the Dayton area. Brown reportedly told police that he did not know the vehicle was reported as stolen, but he borrowed it from a friend.

Brown was booked on an active warrant out of Montgomery County, in addition to charges related to the Boost Mobile incident. He was taken to Clark County Jail, where he reportedly told officers that he consumed “a small amount of narcotics,” the affidavit said. A medic was requested for Brown, who was transported to the hospital and then back to the jail after being discharged.

The officer who detained Brown was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and was diagnosed with a concussion.