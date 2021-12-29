Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man hospitalized after shooting in Springfield that also hit vehicles, houses

ajc.com

News
21 minutes ago
Damage reported to houses, cars on scene

A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Springfield on Monday night.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 700 block of Innisfallen Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday on a report of a man who was shot, according to an incident report. When officers arrived, they saw a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Officers aided the man until medics arrived on the scene. The man was later transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital with “injuries that were undetermined,” according to the report. The man’s condition is unknown.

While responding to the call, officers saw three vehicles and two houses that were struck by gunfire. The vehicles were towed, and photos were taken on scene, according to the report.

No charges have been filed in this case, according to the incident report. The case remains under investigation.

ExploreThese 12 people were indicted in Clark County

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Global Impact STEM Academy partners seniors with local companies to...
4
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
5
New Carlisle’s big New Year’s Eve event returns for 2021: What to know
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top