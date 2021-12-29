Man hospitalized after shooting in Springfield that also hit vehicles, houses

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 700 block of Innisfallen Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday on a report of a man who was shot, according to an incident report. When officers arrived, they saw a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Officers aided the man until medics arrived on the scene. The man was later transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital with “injuries that were undetermined,” according to the report. The man’s condition is unknown.