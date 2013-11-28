Municipal Court

Mia Lynette Blazer, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 12 months driver’s license suspension, three days jail, three days credit, fines and cost due Dec. 26, 1 year operator’s license suspension with modification, fined $375; domestic violence, assault, dismissed.

Amanda M. Burgert, 30, of Beavercreek, domestic violence amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days jail with 30 days suspended, fined $50.

Ariel Josia Bush, 28, of 120 N. Fountain Ave., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Chad Allen Gibson, 30, of 1944 Primm Dr., Apt. C, failure to comply with police order, guilty, 60 days jail, six months driver’s license suspension, fined $500; receiving stolen property, guilty, 60 days jail, concurrent, fined $500.

Steve Joe Mitchell, 51, of 1484 Westmont, assault, dismissed.

Michael Lamar Mustin, 24, of 2300 N. Limestone St., domestic violence amended to felonious assault, guilty, 30 days jail with 30 days suspended, fined $50.

Sandra S. Nibert, 44, of 507 Bellevue Ave., OVI, operating without valid operator’s license, no seat belt, dismissed.

Samantha N. Rodgers, 23, of Fairborn, cruelty to animals, guilty, 60 days jail with 60 days suspended, fine and cost due March 16, 2014, fined $100.

Daniel R. Rowe, 24, of Fairborn, OVI, guilty, 12 months driver’s license suspension, 14 days jail suspended, fined $375.

Ashley M. Baldridge, 27, of South Charleston, OVI, guilty, six months driver’s license suspension, 30 days jail with 30 days suspended for rescheduled driver’s intervention program, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Mia Lynette Blazer, 42, of New Carlisle, disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Ozgun Danaci, 25, of Columbus, OVI, speed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Brian Robert Dearmond, 29, of 509 E. Northern Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 10 days jail, credit for 10 days served; domestic violence, dismissed.

Sharay Starr Dotts, 20, of 1347 Vester Ave., Apt. D, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days jail with 85 days suspended, 12 months probation.

William M. Highmiller II, 40, of 832 W. Mulberry St., OVI, guilty, 12 months driver’s license suspension, three days jail, three days credit for driver’s intervention program, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Randy J. Myers, 56, of 116 Lawnview Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension, fined $250; failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Antonio L. Reid, 28, of 823 W. Pleasant St., OVI, guilty, 12 months driver’s license suspension, six days jail, fine and cost due Dec. 26, six days credit for six days served, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375; failure to pay reinstatement fee, left of center, dismissed.

Christopher Darnell Strodes, 35, of 332 W. Jefferson St., criminal trespass, guilty, fined $75.

CASES CALLED WEDNESDAY INCLUDED:

Gary M. Arantz, 53, of 6345 Prairie Road, two counts OVI, failure to drive on right, innocent, continued.

Scott C. Carsner, 28, of 2700 Hilltop Ave., drug paraphernalia-marijuana, OVI, failure to drive on right, innocent, continued.

Roger D. James, 44, of 1131 Farlow St., two counts OVI, failure to stop/yield stop sign, innocent, continued.

Dale E. Jordan, 64, of 2159 Columbus Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, three day program ordered; headlights required, no seat belt, guilty, continued.

Virginia A. Meadows, 44, of 1027 Warder St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000; assault, innocent, continued.

Terrell E. Owens, 22, of 925 Innisfallen Ave., two counts OVI, consuming/motor vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed; drug abuse marijuana, driving under suspension, reckless operation, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Abby Jo Wilt, 19, of 2622 Rebert Pike, offenses involving underage persons, OVI, failure to control, innocent, continued.