Dayton-area doctor exposed his genitals to people for years

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of special reports by the I-Team and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about doctors accused of sexual misconduct. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s yearlong, 50-state analysis found medical boards in some states do little to inform or protect patients when doctors were found to have abused their power. Read the full national report here, and read the I-Team’s analysis of local doctors sanctioned by the Ohio Medical Board here.
***
When the Ohio Medical Board first asked Dayton-area family physician Kevin McKee about his public indecency conviction in Kettering Municipal Court, McKee told medical board investigators it “resulted from the inadvertent exposure of (his) genitals during an attempt to scratch a severe itch,” according to board records.
McKee later admitted he had a pattern of exposing himself to unknowing individuals once every month or two since he was a teenager and continuing until his arrest. This frequently included exposing himself to children, sometimes as young as six or seven years of age.
The arrest happened in 2002 and resulted in a 30-day jail sentence and $250 fine in Kettering Municipal Court. The jail time and $150 of the fine were suspended if he stayed out of trouble during two years of probation and received psychological counseling.
There is no record of the case in Kettering Municipal Court, suggesting McKee had the conviction expunged. But the court records are included in his state medical board file.
The medical board became aware of his conviction in March 2004 when McKee filed to renew his license and indicated he had been arrested.
The medical board in July 2005 issued a citation and in November that year suspended his license for 90 days and required him to get psychiatric treatment and join a support group for sex addicts. After that, he was allowed to practice medicine on probation as long as he worked under a monitoring physician, and continued with his treatment.
The medical board allowed McKee to cease counseling in 2007 and reduce monitoring in 2008.
He was taken off probation in 2011 and now works for the state of Ohio as a doctor in the state prison system at the Franklin Medical Center in Columbus.
He was paid $190,054 in 2015 according to the I-Team Payroll Project.
McKee, who lives in Dayton, did not return calls for comment left at his home and office.
State prison officials say they were aware of the medical board actions against McKee before he was hired.
“This information was brought to our attention during the background check process,” said JoEllen Smith, spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.
