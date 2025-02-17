Creative students sought for film festival contest

The contest is free to enter and registrations are being accepted through Feb. 28. It is sponsored by Bringing Awareness to Students (BATS), a youth-led program of WellSpring.

In 2023, the BATS kids, consisting of students in grades 7-12 interested in helping their peers maintain healthy lives, physically and mentally, proposed a film festival. They used this format in which teams of kids got a topic to tackle and 48 hours to capture video of their unique view.

The State Theater offered to host it and BATS put together a red-carpet atmosphere at which the attendees premiered their films and prizes were awarded.

The big difference is the first festival topic focused on what was wrong and this is the chance to show what is right with the theme “What’s Up, Danger?” and will dwell on the positives when facing fears and intimidating issues and not giving in.

BATS member Abigail Cosby said the key to drawing participants to the first festival was giving peers a creative outlet on a weekend, a concept they could relate to on issues in their community and working in teams.

“The way it was made uplifted youth and lifted voices along with having a reward,” said Cosby, a senior at Springfield High.

Teams will first be given items from a mystery box to base their films on and have March 8-9 to come up with a concept, shoot their films, edit and upload them to a BATS Google drive.

Isaac Guest, also a Springfield High senior, is an aspiring filmmaker who will attend film school upon graduation. The festival came from his enthusiasm for film. He created the festival trailer and likes that this gives more youth voices the chance to be heard.

“There are a lot of aspects that can uplift someone and be positive and this is a way to come together in such a positive environment and a good way for students to use their creativity through filming,” he said.

Cosby said teens shouldn’t be afraid to face uncertainties in their lives as the positives can shine through, a concept she calls “broaden and build” by taking the downsides and flipping them up. She’s used creative outlets in her life and seen positive results.

“This is an awesome way to express yourself and film and art are among the best ways to get through it. Even if you’ve never done a film before, this is easy,” said Cosby.

The films can be shot on cell phones. The teams will have the chance to win more than $1,000 in prizes.

The judges will be Sage Boggs, a former Springfielder who currently writes for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Thomas Edwards, a social media content creator for the Empire State Building in New York.

The night will feature BATS youth performances, a photo contest, concessions and red-carpet photo ops. BATS youth also recently created public service announcements in collaboration with WYSO Youth Radio that will in air in between the films.

Given the challenges this community has faced in the past several months, Cosby sees this as an opportunity for students to shine a light on the way to a brighter future and a positive for Springfield.

“This speaks to community. Community hears youth. Youth feel heard,” she said.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend the festival. Admission is free.

To enter or for more information on the project or the festival, go to www.facebook.com/BringingAwarenessToStudents/.