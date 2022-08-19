COVID-19 cases up from last week, with low hospitalizations and medium transmission

The CDC updated its guidelines for COVID-19 last week, recommending that people who test positive for the virus quarantine for five days. On Day 6, if their symptoms have lessened, they can come out of quarantine, but should wear a facemask. they test negative for COVID on the fifth day and again 48 hours later, they can come out of isolation without a face mask.

Locally, 11 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported in Clark County over the last several days. The positivity rate for the virus in Clark County as of Friday was 19%, and the average age of positive testers was 43, Cook said.

The health district continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines at its office. Roughly 51.5% of the county has completed its vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

As of Friday, nearly 39,000 cases of the virus have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic’s start, according to ODH.

Cook also updated the community on monkeypox: roughly14,000 cases have been reported nationally, with 123 being confirmed in Ohio. As of Friday, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Clark County, but the health district is working with area health care professionals to actively test people for it, Cook said.

Clark County’s health district has ordered monkeypox vaccines, but like other county health departments, will receive a limited supply. The health district will follow the CDC’s guidelines for distributing the vaccines, Cook said.