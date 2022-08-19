2022 Champaign County Fair brought animals, fun to the fairgrounds

The 2022 Champaign County Fair Queen is Dani Schipfer; joining her as attendants are Maria McIntosh and Kaylynn Wilhelm.

“We try to keep our fair with more of the agricultural, 4-H side of things,” he said. “And that’s why we like Sunday night. That’s all about the people from this county.”

4-H and FFA members also love the fair for agricultural education and working with animals.

Payton Massie, 11, said she’s learned a lot about animals during her involvement with 4-H: she’s a Burg’s Barnyard member who shows a steer and a feeder, animals several times larger than her.

“You would think that they’re hard to control, hard to show,” she said. “But they look more intimidating than they are.”

But the fair is also packed with events and entertainment for when animals are not in the show ring. Rides are free with fair admission, Cook said, and have been for years. This draws fairgoers from other counties to the Champaign County Fair.

Fair week also brought truck and tractor pulls to the grandstands, as well as wrestling to the free stage with Big Time Wrestling coming to the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Next year’s fair is slated for Aug. 4-11, according to the Champaign County Fair’s website.