Cottrel: New Carlisle Library offering ukulele classes for adults, teens

My dog also needs to have fleas again.

Well, Not really, but that phrase is the tune you play on the four strings of the “uke” when turning it.

“My dog has fleas.”

Tuning a ukulele is quick and easy, not like the violin I tried to learn years ago. I spent most of my violin practice time tuning. Now that was fun. A ukulele lets you spend quality time working on songs and some of those crazy lyrics.

I used to have a ukulele and my little sister claimed it when I took off to college. I realize now that I should have kept it with me. I challenged her recently to a play off to prove it was mine longer than it was hers and she refused, citing that possession is 9/10 of the law. Evidently, sibling rivalry as adults is serious stuff.

According to the New Carlisle Library’s Adult Programs Director Tillie Jamison, the library is planning six-one hour lessons to be held on Thursday afternoons from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Sept. 23.

Jamison explained that ukulele lessons and clubs are quite trendy right now for teens in addition to adults. Ukuleles are also relatively inexpensive compared to other instruments.

“I like my guitar because it’s so portable, but the ukulele can go anywhere,” said Jamison.

These free lessons will replace the dulcimer lessons that were also taught by Linda Bowshier from Urbana. The library will even try to find a ukulele for you to use if your sister stole yours as well.

Class size will be limited to 10, so there can be individual attention.

Classes are also planned for teens who are in the fifth to 12th grade. These lessons will be on the same days as the adult classes from 4 to 5 p.m. In other words, parents and teens can carpool.

Once the classes are over, Jamison and Children’s Librarian Maggie Bollar want the students to meet at the park to put on an informal and fun ukulele show.

Ukuleles also work really well for football fight songs and Christmas caroling. Learning to play the “uke” is only the beginning.

To reserve a spot in the free class the potential ukulele student needs to email libraryladytillie@gmail.com and let her know if you have your own ukulele or will need to borrow one.

I don’t know if one of the librarians will go to bat for me to talk to my sister but I’m not optimistic. I think I will need to borrow a ukulele or purchase one.