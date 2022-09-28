Cottrel: Don’t miss one of the many community fall festivals

The Parade of Planes begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Get there early for a good view. In fact it might be good idea to pick up breakfast at the annual Impact Bethel Pancake Breakfast at the Methodist Church from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Then you can walk the pancakes off as you find your parade watching spot.

Be sure to watch in the parade for Bethel Township’s new Rescue Vehicle. This red and black truck was officially pushed into the Bethel Firehouse on Lake Ave. just last weekend. This vehicle is full of state of the arts equipment that will come to the aid of area residents for years to come.

On Saturday afternoon American Legion Post 286 New Carlisle is sponsoring the Memorial Deputy Yates Bike Run.

The ride will start at the American Legion on St. Rt. 235 just north of New Carlisle near the golf course. Registration starts at noon with the ride taking off at 2 p.m. Bikers will return to the Springfield News-Sun / Heritage of Flight Festival’s Bike Show around two hours later. Participants are asked to bring a new toy that will be donated to the USMC Toys for Tots Program in memory of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates who was killed in the line of duty July 22, 2022.

The big question Sunday morning will be “Is this the year that Marshall Gorby’s dream of a mile long line of donated food comes true?”

We can hope.

And we can help by dropping off a bag or two of non-perishables when we arrive. I suggest items that take up room like tall boxes of cereal, or spaghetti noodles. Tiny tins of anchovies will not be helpful. Donations stock the pantry at Impact Bethel and are especially needed with inflation being such a problem for family budgets.

Visit HeritageOfFlight.com to get a detailed schedule of all Heritage of Flight Festival Activities.

Rest up after the festival so you will be ready to stir apple butter next weekend.