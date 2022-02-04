Hamburger icon
Coronavirus: Weekly cases drop again by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools

Weekly coronavirus cases drop again by nearly 100 in Clark and Champaign schools. Here, Cpl Hailey Cydrus of the National Guard gives a COVID test last month at the Clark County Combined Health District's Drive-Up COVID Testing Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Brooke Spurlock
New coronavirus cases continue to remain steady in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.

Twelve Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 276 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 24-30. In comparison, 350 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.

There were 182 cases reported in Clark County and 94 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 6 students, 1 staff

Clark-Shawnee: 2 students

Cliff Park High School: 1 student

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student

Graham: 8 students

Greenon: 1 student

Mechanicsburg: 16 students

Northeastern: 33 students, 3 staff

Northwestern: 52 students

Risen Christ Lutheran School: 1 student

Southeastern: 3 students, 1 staff

Springfield Christian: 1 student

Springfield: 61 students, 11 staff

Tecumseh: 4 students

Triad: 6 students, 2 staff

Urbana: 9 students, 2 staff

West Liberty-Salem: 48 students, 3 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 24-30.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

