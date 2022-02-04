Coronavirus: Weekly cases drop again by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools

New coronavirus cases continue to remain steady in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts, officials said.
Twelve Clark County and five Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 276 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Jan. 24-30. In comparison, 350 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.
There were 182 cases reported in Clark County and 94 cases reported in Champaign County schools.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 6 students, 1 staff
Clark-Shawnee: 2 students
Cliff Park High School: 1 student
Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student
Graham: 8 students
Greenon: 1 student
Mechanicsburg: 16 students
Northeastern: 33 students, 3 staff
Northwestern: 52 students
Risen Christ Lutheran School: 1 student
Southeastern: 3 students, 1 staff
Springfield Christian: 1 student
Springfield: 61 students, 11 staff
Tecumseh: 4 students
Triad: 6 students, 2 staff
Urbana: 9 students, 2 staff
West Liberty-Salem: 48 students, 3 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Jan. 24-30.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
