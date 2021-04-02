Coronavirus: Gov. Mike DeWine visits New Carlisle senior living facility

Gov. Mike DeWine visited New Carlisle Senior Living on Friday morning to watch Ohio National Guard members give COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Ohio National Guard and the Clark County Combined Health District teamed up about a month ago to administer vaccinations to residents in senior housing units throughout the county. DeWine said National Guard units across the state have visited “hundreds” of senior living facilities.
“The Ohio National Guard along with Clark County Combined Health District is doing vaccinations in our senior housing,” DeWine said. “I think what people really like about it is the vaccination is coming right to them. We just went to a 90-year-old woman’s home, and they were vaccinating her right there. It’s very convenient for them.”
The governor has been visiting vaccination clinics across the state over the course of the last couple of months. He visited the Clark County Combined Health District’s vaccination clinic back in early March, where he called the county’s process “impressive.”
On Friday he praised the county again for doing a “phenomenal job” helping residents get vaccinated.
“Clark County, their numbers are ahead of the state’s numbers, ahead of the numbers in the state average. In fact, if you look at people over the age of 70, there are now almost at 75% of people in Clark County that have received the vaccine,” DeWine said. “They are just doing a phenomenal job.”
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 75.2% of those 70 years and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. Statewide that percentage is around 73%.
Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson thanked the governor for the visit and said he appreciates “all the help.”
“We appreciate all the vaccine that we have been receiving in Clark County,” Patterson said. “Without it, we wouldn’t be able to hold these outreach clinics.”