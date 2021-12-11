Coronavirus: Clark County cases increase following holiday weekend

The influx of cases has impacted hospitals and the healthcare workers who operate them, as many medical centers in the Miami Valley are at capacity or nearing capacity, Patterson said.

“Please be patient with our hospital staff, as they’re doing the best they can,” Patterson said.

Springfield Regional Medical Center saw a 50% increase in COVID hospitalizations over the past two days, for example, and the city’s hospital is also now 10% over capacity. The hospital’s intensive care unit is also nearly full as of Friday afternoon, with ICUs in the Miami Valley all at capacity or very close.

According to ODH, a total of 737 hospitalizations in Clark County have resulted from COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start.

Between 83-90% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Miami Valley are unvaccinated, Patterson said.

The health district administered 433 first doses of the vaccine this week, but the health district has also witnessed a reduction in people seeking vaccination. Thus, the CCCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Center, located at 110 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield, has adjusted its hours to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The Centers for Disease Control authorized booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds this week. Those seeking a booster dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment.

“We’re asking people to come and vaccinations not only to protect themselves, but to protect the rest of the community,” Patterson said.

As of Friday afternoon, 47.89% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to ODH.

Patterson also discussed safety measures as the holiday season progresses: regular handwashing, the use of facemasks when possible, and physical distancing.

Having home COVID-19 tests on hand could also prove to be useful as loved ones plan to gather together, Patterson said. Tests are widely available at local pharmacies, and the Clark County Public Library systems offers free tests at its five branches.

By the Numbers:

47.89: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

22,855: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

400: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County