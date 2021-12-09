COVID transmission rate in Clark, Champaign counties higher than state average

Ohio’s two-week COVID-19 transmission rate increased increased by more than 100 since last week, climbing to 718.5 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Last week it was 601.1 cases per 100,000 people. Four weeks ago, the state’s transmission rate was 410.5 COVID cases per 100,000.
In the region, only Clark and Champaign counties have transmission rates higher than the state average.
Crawford County reported the highest transmission rate in Ohio with 1,183.3 cases per 100,000 people and Athens County had the lowest at 353.5 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high incidence rate of COVID as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Locally, ODH is reporting the following incidence rates:
- Clark County: 857.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Champaign County: 766.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Darke County: 708.2 cases per 100,000 people
- Miami County: 667.4 cases per 100,000 people
- Preble County: 648.2 cases per 100,000 people
- Warren County: 609.1 cases per 100,000 people
- Butler County: 590.7 cases per 100,000 people
- Montgomery County: 535.8 cases per 100,000 people
- Greene County: 501.4 cases per 100,000 people
Ohio reported 8,500 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,761,008, according to the state health department. It’s averaging 6,379 cases over the last three weeks and 7,530 cases in the last week.
The state added 353 hospitalizations and 37 ICU admissions. Ohio’s 21-day average is 276 hospitalizations and 27 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.
As of Thursday, there were 4,338 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio, including 1,114 in ICUs and 680 on ventilators.
One in five hospitalized patients and one in three ICU patients in the state have the virus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. COVID has increased 8% in the last week and 43% in the past three weeks in hospitals and 8% in the last week and 37% in the past three weeks in ICUs.
Compared to 60 days ago, the number of hospitalized COVID patients in Ohio are up 27% and increased 19% in ICUs.
More than 6.84 million, or 58.53%, Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ODH. Nearly 69% of adults and 62.21% of residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose.
Almost 6.285 million people have finished the vaccine. More than 53.75% of Ohioans have finished the vaccine series, including 64.2% of adults and 57.14% of those 5 and older.
As of Thursday, 1.99 million people in Ohio have received an additional vaccine dose, including 46,339 who received a shot in the last day.
