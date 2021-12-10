COVID hospitalizations remain high; 2 million receive booster vaccine in Ohio

Compared to 60 days ago, COVID hospitalizations are up 30% and ICU admissions up 18%, according to OHA.

Ohio’s hospitalization numbers are rivaling numbers reported during the peak of its winter surge, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday. Between the increase in patients and staffing shortages, some hospitals are having to delay elective procedures or divert patients to other facilities.

To avoid further stressing health care systems, Vanderhoff stressed getting vaccinated or receiving a booster dose. Those who are traveling for Christmas should consider getting tested for the virus before hitting the road and wearing a mask during any large gatherings.

Explore COVID poses risk to unvaccinated pregnant women

On Friday, Ohio added 419 hospitalizations and 50 ICU admissions. The state is averaging 279 hospitalizations and 28 ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks, according to ODH.

The state recorded 7,359 cases in the past day. Ohio’s 21-day average is 6,423 cases a day and is averaging 7,213 cases a day in the past week.

ODH reported 360 COVID deaths Friday, bringing the state’s total to 27,371. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in the last three weeks.

Death data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.