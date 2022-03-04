Coronavirus: Clark County cases drop 90% in month

COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that counties with a medium community level take the following precautions: talking to healthcare providers about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness; staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 50% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to the ODH.

The health district is offering vaccines at multiple locations throughout the week. Information about vaccine clinic times and locations can be found on the health district’s website.

The health district encourages those who have completed their vaccine series to consider getting a booster dose, if eligible.

Pushing forward with people trying to get them boosted. Escape hospitalizations and severe disease.

“This virus is not gone from our community,” he said. “It’s greatly reduced. And we’d like to keep it greatly reduced.”

According to studies by the CDC, in households of people with COVID-19 by the omicron variant, spread was common. The spread was lowest among household contacts when the person who has COVID-19 isolated from others and wore a mask in the home. In addition, the spread was lowest in households where inhabitants were up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.

The health district is administering at-home COVID-19 test kits at its East Home Road office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those seeking a test can call the health district to schedule an appointment for a drive-up pick-up, where a health district employee will give the person their kit as they remain seated in a car.

By the Numbers:

50.6: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

34,849: Total coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

547: Total coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County