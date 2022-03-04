COVID-related deaths pass 37,000 in Ohio as virus slackens

The state on Friday reported 918 new COVID cases, bringing the 21-day average to 1,403. The ODH also reported 65 new COVID hospitalizations and four new ICU admissions.

The transmission rate is an average of 104.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, the ODH reported Thursday. It’s the lowest transmission rate since Ohio reported 77.4 cases per 100,000 people on July 29. A month ago, Ohio recorded 949.5 cases per 100,000 people.

More than 7.2 million Ohioans representing 61.87% of the state population have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine as of Friday, including 71.89% of adults, 69.81% of those 12 and older and 65.76% of those 5 and older, ODH data show.

Also, more than 6.6 million Ohioans, representing 57.22 % of the population, have completed the vaccine, including 66.72% of adults, 64.74% of those 12 and older and 60.82% of those 5 and older.

Nearly 3.4 million Ohioans received a booster vaccine dose, including 3,626 in the last day, the ODH reported.