springfield-news-sun logo
X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools report an increase in cases

Schools in Clark and Champaign counties have reported an increase in COVID-19 cases from last week. Here, Diana Ferguson works with a student in her first grade class at Triad Elementary. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Schools in Clark and Champaign counties have reported an increase in COVID-19 cases from last week. Here, Diana Ferguson works with a student in her first grade class at Triad Elementary. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
9 minutes ago

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties have reported an increase in new cases of the coronavirus in the past week.

Ten Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 70 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Oct. 25-31. This is an increase from the previous week’s total of 56 cases.

There were 52 cases reported in Clark County schools and 18 cases reported in Champaign County schools, according to ODH.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 4 students, 1 staff

Cliff Park High School: 1 student

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student

Global Impact STEM Academy: 6 students

Greenon: 5 students

Mechanicsburg: 1 staff

Nightingale Montessori Inc.: 1 student

Northeastern: 8 students

Springfield: 23 students, 2 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 4 students

Tecumseh: 2 students, 2 staff

Urbana: 10 students

West Liberty-Salem: 5 students, 2 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Oct. 25-31

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

ExploreFirst Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled my spirit’

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
School report card: Mechanicsburg performance index, graduation rate...
3
School report cards: Northeastern scores second-highest graduation rate
4
Coronavirus: Clark County cases up for first time in weeks
5
Emmanuel Christian raises $1,800 for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top