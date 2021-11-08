Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools report an increase in cases

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties have reported an increase in new cases of the coronavirus in the past week.
Ten Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 70 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of Oct. 25-31. This is an increase from the previous week’s total of 56 cases.
There were 52 cases reported in Clark County schools and 18 cases reported in Champaign County schools, according to ODH.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 4 students, 1 staff
Cliff Park High School: 1 student
Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student
Global Impact STEM Academy: 6 students
Greenon: 5 students
Mechanicsburg: 1 staff
Nightingale Montessori Inc.: 1 student
Northeastern: 8 students
Springfield: 23 students, 2 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 4 students
Tecumseh: 2 students, 2 staff
Urbana: 10 students
West Liberty-Salem: 5 students, 2 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Oct. 25-31
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
