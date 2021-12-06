Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school cases declined during Thanksgiving break

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties reported a decrease in new coronavirus cases over the Thanksgiving break.
Eight Clark County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update. None was reported among Champaign county school districts.
In total, 25 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Nov. 22-28, which is when students were out of school for the Thanksgiving break. In comparison, 97 case were reported among school districts in both counties the previous week.
The schools and school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 1 student, 1 staff
Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student
Greenon: 4 students
Northeastern: 4 students, 1 staff
Northwestern: 1 student
Southeastern: 3 students
Springfield: 2 students
Tecumseh: 7 students
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Nov. 15-21.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
