springfield-news-sun logo
X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school cases declined during Thanksgiving break

Clark and Champaign County school coronavirus cases dropped by over 70 during Thanksgiving break. Here, Hayley Chaney, 10, holds her mom's hand as she gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rocking Horse Center last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Clark and Champaign County school coronavirus cases dropped by over 70 during Thanksgiving break. Here, Hayley Chaney, 10, holds her mom's hand as she gets a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rocking Horse Center last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
48 minutes ago
A breakdown of the area schools, districts that reported data to Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard.

School districts in Clark and Champaign counties reported a decrease in new coronavirus cases over the Thanksgiving break.

Eight Clark County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update. None was reported among Champaign county school districts.

In total, 25 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Nov. 22-28, which is when students were out of school for the Thanksgiving break. In comparison, 97 case were reported among school districts in both counties the previous week.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The schools and school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 1 student, 1 staff

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 student

Greenon: 4 students

Northeastern: 4 students, 1 staff

Northwestern: 1 student

Southeastern: 3 students

Springfield: 2 students

Tecumseh: 7 students

ExploreCincinnati Reds: Lockout does not mean games will be cancelled in 2022

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Nov. 15-21.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: New Carlisle Christmas Parade
2
Clark State transportation training center now official state testing...
3
State championship game brought energy to Springfield athletes...
4
Stafford: Take a seat by the Hot Stove with Woody Woodland
5
Meeting theme to explore ‘Better Health for All’

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top