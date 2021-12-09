Springfield police offer safety tips to keep public safe this season

Don’t store valuables in your vehicle

Avoid leaving your purse, wallet, electronics and other valuables in your vehicle. If you have to leave them in your car, put them in a discreet location.

Be wary of telephone scams

Scammers try to trick you into thinking your online accounts have been compromised, so if you get a call from someone telling you that there’s been suspicious activity on your account, hang up and contact the bank or business directly. This allows you to identify any legitimate problem with your account.

Beware of current Amazon scams

Springfield police has received reports of a phone scam involving Amazon accounts where the caller tells the victim there’s been an attempt to buy an iPhone or iPad on his or her account and the victim is then connected to someone who asks for secure information. If you receive this call, hang up and contact Amazon directly.