Springfield police offer safety tips to keep public safe this season

The Springfield Police Division has offered some safety tips to keep the public safe during the holiday and winter season. FILE
The Springfield Police Division has offered some safety tips to keep the public safe during the holiday and winter season. FILE

By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago
Some proactive ways offered to help people protect themselves and their property this winter.

The Springfield Police Division is offering safety tips to help keep the public safe this season.

“Unfortunately, this time of year the community experiences thefts and scams, and there are some proactive ways that the public can protect themselves and their property,” according to a release from the city.

Here are some safety tips to help keep the community safe during the winter and holiday season:

Don’t warm up your car

People want a warm car to get into during the cold weather, especially in the early morning, so avoid warming your car up if it isn’t equipped with a remote start and don’t leave your car running unattended.

Don’t store valuables in your vehicle

Avoid leaving your purse, wallet, electronics and other valuables in your vehicle. If you have to leave them in your car, put them in a discreet location.

Be wary of telephone scams

Scammers try to trick you into thinking your online accounts have been compromised, so if you get a call from someone telling you that there’s been suspicious activity on your account, hang up and contact the bank or business directly. This allows you to identify any legitimate problem with your account.

Beware of current Amazon scams

Springfield police has received reports of a phone scam involving Amazon accounts where the caller tells the victim there’s been an attempt to buy an iPhone or iPad on his or her account and the victim is then connected to someone who asks for secure information. If you receive this call, hang up and contact Amazon directly.

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

