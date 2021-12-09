Springfield police offer safety tips to keep public safe this season

The Springfield Police Division is offering safety tips to help keep the public safe this season.
“Unfortunately, this time of year the community experiences thefts and scams, and there are some proactive ways that the public can protect themselves and their property,” according to a release from the city.
Here are some safety tips to help keep the community safe during the winter and holiday season:
Don’t warm up your car
People want a warm car to get into during the cold weather, especially in the early morning, so avoid warming your car up if it isn’t equipped with a remote start and don’t leave your car running unattended.
Don’t store valuables in your vehicle
Avoid leaving your purse, wallet, electronics and other valuables in your vehicle. If you have to leave them in your car, put them in a discreet location.
Be wary of telephone scams
Scammers try to trick you into thinking your online accounts have been compromised, so if you get a call from someone telling you that there’s been suspicious activity on your account, hang up and contact the bank or business directly. This allows you to identify any legitimate problem with your account.
Beware of current Amazon scams
Springfield police has received reports of a phone scam involving Amazon accounts where the caller tells the victim there’s been an attempt to buy an iPhone or iPad on his or her account and the victim is then connected to someone who asks for secure information. If you receive this call, hang up and contact Amazon directly.
