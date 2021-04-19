X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases double in a week

By Brooke Spurlock

Ten Clark County school districts and two in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 60 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of April 6-12, double from the previous week’s total of 33 cases.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 2 students

Clark-Shawnee: 1 student

Emmanuel Christian Academy: 1 staff

Global Impact STEM Academy: 2 students, 2 staff

Greenon: 1 student, 1 staff

Northeastern: 3 students, 1 staff

Northwestern: 1 student

Springfield: 27 students, 4 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 4 students

Tecumseh: 1 student

Triad: 2 student, 1 staff

Urbana: 6 students

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from April 6-12.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

