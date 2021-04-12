Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases continue to remain steady

Six Clark County school districts and two in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 33 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of March 30-April 5, a decrease from the previous week’s 41.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 1 student
Clark-Shawnee: 1 student
Greenon: 3 students, 1 staff
Northeastern: 4 students
Southeastern: 1 staff
Springfield: 9 students, 2 staff
Triad: 1 student, 1 staff
Urbana: 8 students, 1 staff
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from March 30-April 5.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.