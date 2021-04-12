X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases continue to remain steady

Cayla Moore, 16, gets her first COVID vaccine injection Tuesday at the Clark County vaccine distribution center at the Upper Vally Mall.
Cayla Moore, 16, gets her first COVID vaccine injection Tuesday at the Clark County vaccine distribution center at the Upper Vally Mall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock

Six Clark County school districts and two in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 33 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of March 30-April 5, a decrease from the previous week’s 41.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 student

Clark-Shawnee: 1 student

Greenon: 3 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 4 students

Southeastern: 1 staff

Springfield: 9 students, 2 staff

Triad: 1 student, 1 staff

Urbana: 8 students, 1 staff

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from March 30-April 5.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

