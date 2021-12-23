New Carlisle animal rescue raffling off wagon full of booze for charity

Founder and director Molly Murray said she got the idea for this fundraiser after seeing her children’s softball team do a similar-type raffle, and thought it was a great idea.

“We’re not funded at all. Every bit of money that comes in, we fundraise for it,” she said.

The wagon is valued at more than $750, and include bottles of Crown Royal, Grey Goose, Beefeater gin, Patron, Barefoot Moscato, Sailor Jerry rum, Crystal Head vodka, Jolly wine, Barefoot bubbly, Winking Owl, Eggnog wine, Fruit wine, One Hope wine, Absinth, Butterscotch schnapps, peanut butter whisky, Zackariah Harris, Risata Moscato, Blumeres Absinthe, Martini & Rossi, 12 days of whiskey, baby fireball, pineapple wine, lime margarita, strawberry margarita, peach Bellini, two champagne, blackberry red blend, pink Moscato, Jameson and the wagon.

Supporters donated all of the items in the wagon for the fundraiser, Murray said.

Raffle participants must be over the age of 21 to buy tickets, which can be purchased at swipesimple.com/links/lnk_94b0522d.

Pawsitive Warriors Rescue has been foster based instead of in a facility for almost two years now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray said they are ready to get back into a facility, but want to be able to offer more than just a rescue. The plan is add other services, including grooming, boarding, doggy day care and more.

“My vet bills are about $3,000 a month, so we’re doing it (the fundraiser) for the vet bills and trying to find a facility to get back into,” she said.

Murray said they also purchased a bus to fix up and use as an adoption mobile, and that they are looking for sponsors to have it wrapped in exchange for advertisement. To fix up the bus, the organization is using $5,000 that was given by the Meijer Corp. for being selected as their charity of the year.

The nonprofit plans to do more fundraising in the new year. For more information or upcoming fundraisers, visit the Pawsitive Warriors Rescue Facebook page.