Coronavirus: Cases continue to rise in Clark, Champaign schools

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts.
Nine Clark County and eight Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 150 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Dec. 6-12. In comparison, 126 cases were reported among school districts the previous week.
There were 122 cases reported in Clark County and 28 cases reported in Champaign County schools.
Some school districts closed or changed to virtual learning last week due to the rise in cases and quarantines. Several Northeastern Local School District buildings, including South Vienna Elementary, Rolling Hills Elementary and Northeastern Middle and High School, pivoted to virtual learning for three days last week due to an increase in cases and staff shortages; Northwestern Elementary School was closed Friday due to COVID issues among staff; and Graham schools were closed Friday due to staff and student illnesses and staff shortages.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 7 students
Clark-Shawnee: 13 student, 1 staff
Greenon: 6 students
Madison-Champaign ESC: 2 students, 5 staff
Mechanicsburg: 2 students
Northeastern: 22 students, 2 staff
Northwestern: 14 students
Southeastern: 12 students, 1 staff
Springfield: 25 students, 8 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Tecumseh: 9 students, 1 staff
Urbana: 10 students, 4 staff
West Liberty-Salem: 4 students, 1 staff
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Dec. 6-12.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
