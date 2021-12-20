Hamburger icon
Coronavirus: Cases continue to rise in Clark, Champaign schools

School districts in Clark and Champaign Counties have reported 150 coronavirus cases. Here, Lily True, 9, gets her COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rocking Horse Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Clark and Champaign counties’ school districts.

Nine Clark County and eight Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 150 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Dec. 6-12. In comparison, 126 cases were reported among school districts the previous week.

There were 122 cases reported in Clark County and 28 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

Some school districts closed or changed to virtual learning last week due to the rise in cases and quarantines. Several Northeastern Local School District buildings, including South Vienna Elementary, Rolling Hills Elementary and Northeastern Middle and High School, pivoted to virtual learning for three days last week due to an increase in cases and staff shortages; Northwestern Elementary School was closed Friday due to COVID issues among staff; and Graham schools were closed Friday due to staff and student illnesses and staff shortages.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 7 students

Clark-Shawnee: 13 student, 1 staff

Greenon: 6 students

Madison-Champaign ESC: 2 students, 5 staff

Mechanicsburg: 2 students

Northeastern: 22 students, 2 staff

Northwestern: 14 students

Southeastern: 12 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 25 students, 8 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 9 students, 1 staff

Urbana: 10 students, 4 staff

West Liberty-Salem: 4 students, 1 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Dec. 6-12.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

