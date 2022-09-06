BreakingNews
Corn Festival canceled, but today is last day to order those tasty pork chops
Joe Fitzgerald, left, and Dale Monnin cook a batch of the world famous pork chops Friday at the Clark County Fair in 2018. Pork chops like these will be on sale in South Vienna to pick up Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Even though the South Vienna Corn Festival is cancelled this year, you can still get some of the famous boneless pork chops on Saturday, Sept. 10.

In the parking lot of the South Vienna Municipal Building where the chops are normally cooked and sold, Plattsburg Church will be selling them in a drive-thru only setting. South Vienna Church will also be selling homemade ice cream and french fries in the same drive-thru setting.

The pickup/carry away only event will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pork chops will be available on a pre-order basis. You can place your order by calling 937-568-4312. Orders will be taken until Tuesday, Sept. 6.

