South Vienna Corn Festival canceled due to construction

Grating and other site work are tentatively slated to be done by mid-November, with full usage of the grounds expected by late Spring 2023, Stratton said.

Corn Festival leaders considered moving the festival to another place in town, but lacked an abundance of power outlets and water sources like what is used for the festival on the school’s grounds, Keller said.

Last year’s event was the 44th annual festival, featuring live music, a parade, rides and plenty of corn and other food near the former South Vienna Elementary School site. Festivities were also adjusted last year due to construction, bringing rides and vendors closer to the road.

Keller said she and others behind the South Vienna Corn Festival are looking forward to next year’s event and the construction of the new Northeastern Local School District building.