Silfex to host drive-thru job fairs in Springfield, Eaton

A high-tech manufacturing firm with a facility in Springfield is looking to hire more than 100 people and will be hosting two drive-thru job events in May.
Silfex creates precision components used to make and operate semiconductor tools and is looking to fill positions at its facilities in Springfield and Eaton.
The company hosts its first drive-thru job fair for May on Wednesday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S Charleston Pike. It will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The second job fair takes place in Eaton on May 12. The company has yet to release more information regarding the second event.
The two job fairs are open to those looking for work at either one of Silfex’s Ohio facilities, which are looking to hire CNC machinists, maintenance technicians as well as filling other manufacturing roles.
The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lam Research, based out of California, and has the world’s largest custom silicon growing operation across both of its locations in Ohio.
Those at the drive-thru job fairs will be able to learn more about job opportunities at Silfex as well as how to apply, according to a news release from the company.
Silfex began hosting drive-thru job fairs last year as a socially distanced way to meet and attractcandidates. The idea came about as the company wanted to comply with safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Silfex had about 200 people working in Springfield as of late last year and there are plans to double the amount of people at the facility by 2022.