Community Voice: Greater Springfield Partnership launches collaborative website for jobseekers

Think back to when you were in grade school struggling to figure out what you wanted to be when you grew up. Maybe you wanted to be a doctor, an attorney, a firefighter, a police officer, or an astronaut? As time goes by, we often find that what we wanted to be was not really a good fit. Sometimes we spend lots of time and money only to learn later that we are not a good fit for a particular job or profession. Wouldn’t it have been great if we had a way to know how our brain was already naturally wired and then had the ability to connect to opportunities that matched our aptitudes? Now we can!

Through a groundbreaking assessment called YouScience, we can learn and/or confirm our interests and aptitudes for jobs in one (or more) of the 16 career clusters in which all jobs are classified. The Greater Springfield Partnership is partnering with local school districts to provide the YouScience assessment for students. We believe introducing students to careers based on their aptitudes as early as possible will lead to sustainable and fulfilling careers in the long run. To take it a step further, we have launched a website, ClarkCounty.jobs, to help students and all jobseekers get connected to available work in our community.

This one-of-a-kind website, powered by Ohiomeansjobs.com, is a one-stop website to connect job seekers with job opportunities throughout Clark County. The website features all Clark County job postings from Monster.com and OhioMeansJobs.com and contains additional information for students seeking internships and work experiences. The website features videos highlighting in-demand jobs in each of the 16 industry clusters, as well as resources for job seekers, students, and employers.

While the site has just launched, its development is far from complete. In the coming months, students who have taken the YouScience assessment will be able to log in to the site and be shown job opportunities matching their aptitudes. The goal of the site is simple — connect job seekers with sustainable and fulfilling employment.

This website, and all of its powerful tools and content, would not have been possible without the work of the dozens of members of the Jobs and Job Readiness Committee, many of whom have dedicated nearly a decade to this work. We are grateful for the many partnerships we have with our business community, and the unwavering leadership and support of the Clark County Commission and OhioMeansJobs Clark County. Please be sure to visit www.clarkcounty.jobs to learn more.

Horton H. Hobbs IV is vice president of economic development at The Greater Springfield Partnership.