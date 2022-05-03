Community kitchen, flower sale among events in Clark and Champaign counties this week

Prices will range from $5 for perennials to $25 for hanging baskets. In addition, individuals from Adult Services will be selling tomato plants that they have grown. Acceptable forms of payment are cash and checks.

Some plants in the sale have been grown by individuals with developmental disabilities, some are supplied by Paul Snyder of Spring Run Farms.

Adult Services is a program of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. Proceeds from the plant sale support the purchase of supplies for their horticulture program.

Real Estate Food Truck Events

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local nonprofit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the nonprofits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the nonprofit. The next schedule for Food Truck Thursdays is Eat and Project Jericho.

Famers Markets Open

The St. Paris Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday from May to October in the front of the municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May to October at Locust and East Market streets in Urbana.