Clark State welcomes new diversity coordinator

Breion Hawkins. Contributed

Clark State College has welcomed a new diversity coordinator for the Marketing, Diversity and Community Impact department.

Dayton native Breion Hawkins will be responsible for coordinating and monitoring the progress of diversity, equity, and including initiatives across the colleges campuses, the school announced in a release.

“In this role as Diversity Coordinator at Clark State College, I hope to continue my learning and growth in diversity, as well as build connections to best serve the needs of the college — continuing my work of increasing belonging amongst the various communities that make Clark State,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins earned her Bachelor or Science degree in apparel merchandising and product development with a marketing minor in 2017 and Master of Arts in College Personnel from Bowling Green State University in 2021.

Hawkins said she decided to earn her masters because she wanted to work and gain experience in student support services program.

“I ended up working in my school’s Division of Diversity & Belonging, where I focused on education and programming for the division’s Diversity and Title IX areas — assisting with hosting workshops, events, and community conversations to help build a sense of belonging on campus and in the community,” she said. “From this experience, I was able to fulfill my desire of impacting the experience of underrepresented and underserved communities, while working towards changing and improving campus culture.”

Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact, said this position is another example of the college’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

“(Breion) brings knowledge and experience to the college related to diversity initiatives and success. Her experience in higher education allows her to connect with other professionals throughout the college. Breion is the right professional in the right position to assist the college in our future goals related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” she said.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

