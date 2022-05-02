Clark State welcomes new diversity coordinator

“I ended up working in my school’s Division of Diversity & Belonging, where I focused on education and programming for the division’s Diversity and Title IX areas — assisting with hosting workshops, events, and community conversations to help build a sense of belonging on campus and in the community,” she said. “From this experience, I was able to fulfill my desire of impacting the experience of underrepresented and underserved communities, while working towards changing and improving campus culture.”

Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact, said this position is another example of the college’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

“(Breion) brings knowledge and experience to the college related to diversity initiatives and success. Her experience in higher education allows her to connect with other professionals throughout the college. Breion is the right professional in the right position to assist the college in our future goals related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” she said.