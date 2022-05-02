Clark-Shawnee high school counselor honored by Clark County Partners in Prevention

“Sherry is truly deserving and a champion for youth and prevention in our community,” said Carey McKee, the coalitions’ Drug Free Community Project Coordinator. “She gives insight to the needs of school age youth in our community and utilizes her skills to provide prevention efforts at Shawnee High School.”

Next year, Akers will help lead the coalition efforts in Clark County as a member of the Planning Committee.

The other three community members who were recognized include: Brett Turner received the Megaphone Award for his work in spreading awareness in the community; David Cotto was honored with the Community Spotlight award for his dedication to Clark County; and Deputy Josh Pacine, Clark-Shawnee’s Resource Officer, accepted the Partner of the Year Award on behalf of the sheriff’s office for their prevention efforts including Get Recovery Options Working (G.R.O.W.), drug takeback collection services, vaping task force, Youth Anti-Vape Calendar Ceremony, and Overdose Awareness Day.

Clark County Partners in Prevention works to address substance abuse in the youth of Clark County with a task force that has representatives from 12 community sectors - youth, parents, business, media, schools, youth serving organizations, law enforcement, volunteer organizations, religious organizations, health care professionals, local government, and substance abuse organizations - to inform and prevent substance abuse in the community.

