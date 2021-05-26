Closed again: South Charleston pool unable to open for summer 2021

“We all want the pool to stay and be part of the Community, but we must have volunteers to become the new Pool Board to keep it alive. But, at this point, we don’t see a clear way to open and operate the pool this year and the community deserves to know that. We are more than willing to help in a limited capacity but we cannot take on the day to day of it,” the post read.

Explore New restaurant featuring authentic Mexican food to host soft opening

The pool is located at 208 E. Columbia Road in South Charleston.

For the latest information on South Charleston, please visit their Facebook page.