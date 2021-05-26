Closed again: South Charleston pool unable to open for summer 2021

The South Charleston public swimming pool will remain closed for a second summer in a row.
The staff made the announcement Monday on Facebook.
“The pool unfortunately will not be open this summer. We tried earlier this spring to get help with running it and there was just no interest. Hoping to get a group to reopen next summer. So sorry, we wish we could provide this amenity to the community,” the post read.
It was also noted that there was difficulty gathering new leadership for the pool, as well as new lifeguards for the summer 2021 season.
An announcement in April on the South Charleston Ohio official Facebook page shared about the struggle the town was facing while trying to reopen the pool.
“We all want the pool to stay and be part of the Community, but we must have volunteers to become the new Pool Board to keep it alive. But, at this point, we don’t see a clear way to open and operate the pool this year and the community deserves to know that. We are more than willing to help in a limited capacity but we cannot take on the day to day of it,” the post read.
The pool is located at 208 E. Columbia Road in South Charleston.
For the latest information on South Charleston, please visit their Facebook page.