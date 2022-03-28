Clark State’s Crystal Jones named to Leadership Ohio class of 2022

Clark State College’s Crystal Jones, vice president for Marketing, Diversity, and Community Impact, has been named to the Leadership Ohio class of fellows for 2022.
Jones is one of 43 leaders from across the state given the opportunity to contribute to the organization as it celebrates its 30th year anniversary, according to a release from the college.
“This is an outstanding cadre of highly talented and accomplished fellows,” said Nan Baker, president of the board for Leadership Ohio. “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group during our 30th anniversary year, which will be intentionally focused on collaboration and impact.”
Jones has more than 15 years of experience in higher education, including nine years in industry-specific areas such as business, customer service, marketing, healthcare administration, insurance, diversity and leadership.
“It is an honor to be a Leadership Ohio fellow,” Jones said. “To be acknowledged for your personal and professional passion for change as a visionary, educator, and advocate is encouraging. I look forward to networking, representing Clark State, my hometown, and getting to know my great state better.”
Before beginning her educational career at Clark State, Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and human services from Urbana University, received her Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in healthcare management at American Intercontinental University, and is currently pursing her Doctorate in leadership in higher education at Capella University.
Each fellow, who was nominated and completed an application process to be considered, will engage in programming across the state from April through November, which will provide the opportunity for different perspectives and backgrounds to come together to learn and grow, the release stated.
“I’m honored to welcome these remarkably visionary and inspiring individuals,” said Lisa Duty, executive director for Leadership Ohio. “They are now part of a growing network of changemakers and catalysts who are building stronger communities and a stronger Ohio.”
For more information about Leadership Ohio, visit leadershipohio.org.
