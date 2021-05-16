Clark State to offer diversity, equity, inclusion training with Springfield Foundation donation

Clark State College will provide training opportunities focused on diversity, equity and inclusion through a donation from The Springfield Foundation, according to a release from the school.
The college will offer two free training opportunities with the $10,250 donation: diversity, equity and inclusion training for nonprofits and community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion addressing how each affects the community, how to address concerns and moving forward together.
“Clark State College has considerable experience in the diversity area, and the Springfield Foundation is pleased to partner with them to continue to carry out this very important work,” said Sharon Frandsen, chair of the Springfield Foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
The Diversity and Inclusion for Nonprofit Leaders training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 2 at the Clark State College Brinkman Education Center, 100 S. Limestone St.
“This training session will prepare non-profit employees and board members with knowledge that will help them to develop an equitable lens across their organizations,” the release stated. “The task of combating discrimination and bias requires education, introspection, and commitment. This full-day session will focus on these three areas and will prepare nonprofits with the ability to view things from a diverse, equitable lens.”
The community conversations training is open to all. It will be held online from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: June 15: Culture and Diversity: Building a Healthy Community; July 20: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion...What is the difference?; Aug. 17: A Discussion on Race; and Sept. 14: Creating Awareness in Implicit Bias.
“Clark State is pleased to partner with the Springfield Foundation to offer the community these training opportunities in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin. “Equity gaps exist in many forms and across several areas including healthcare, education, housing, and economic prosperity. As these gaps are addressed, only then can our communities thrive.
“We believe through listening and seeking to understand, we can drive action and collectively be a part of positive change.”
Registration for both training sessions can be found on the college’s website under news.