Clark State to offer diversity, equity, inclusion training with Springfield Foundation donation

The community conversations training is open to all. It will be held online from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: June 15: Culture and Diversity: Building a Healthy Community; July 20: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion...What is the difference?; Aug. 17: A Discussion on Race; and Sept. 14: Creating Awareness in Implicit Bias.

“Clark State is pleased to partner with the Springfield Foundation to offer the community these training opportunities in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin. “Equity gaps exist in many forms and across several areas including healthcare, education, housing, and economic prosperity. As these gaps are addressed, only then can our communities thrive.

“We believe through listening and seeking to understand, we can drive action and collectively be a part of positive change.”

Registration for both training sessions can be found on the college’s website under news.