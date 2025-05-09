Clark State to offer bachelor’s of nursing degree this fall

The first class of the BSN completion program that will begin in August is projected to have 15 students and increase to 90 students by the fourth year.

The primary target audience for this new degree would be people who have completed an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing and hold an active unincumbered registered nursing license.

The main difference between a BSN and a registered nurse (RN) is that a BSN is a four-year degree that “prepares nurses for leadership, management, and administrative roles” and includes courses in theoretical work, critical thinking and professionalism. An RN is a license granted by the state, not a degree, Dolan said, explaining the salary may be higher for BSNs and employers may prefer BSN nurses as well.

Students will enter the program with 65 credit hours already earned from their associate degree program and will have completed a total of 121 credit hours at the end of the program. Courses, which will have both face-to-face and online instruction, will cover medical ethics, theoretical foundations, leadership, community health, nutrition, research and safety, and a practicum.

“The program has been designed with flexibility and convenience in mind to meet with demands of busy, working students, and can be completed in as little as three semesters,” Dolan said.

Clark State’s nursing program has 775 students enrolled, with a 95% graduation rate and 100% job placement rate, officials said.

Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin said expanding educational opportunities and degree levels is the college’s strategy to “educate and grow the healthcare workforce.”

“We are equipping students with the resources, skills and opportunities necessary for both personal and professional growth,” she said. “A complete nursing program will empower our nursing students to further their education and careers while also ensuring a steady pipeline of qualified nursing graduates to meet the region’s increased demand for nursing professionals.”

Students can now complete an entire nursing track, earning licensed practical nursing certificates, registered nursing associate degrees and now bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

The new program will only be offered at the main campus in Springfield. The Beavercreek location offers a LPN and RN program, the Bellefontaine location offers an LPN program, and several local high schools and career centers offer College Credit Plus nursing pathways.

For more information on the programs and aid options, visit clarkstate.edu or call the admissions office at 937-328-6028.