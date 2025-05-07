Election: Tecumseh schools passing, Clark-Shawnee, Greenon, Graham trail early

The first partial results from early voting at 8 p.m. Tuesday showed voters rejecting the Clark-Shawnee, Greenon and Graham school levies, while those in Tecumseh school district were supporting their tax levy.

Of those districts, Graham was the only one fairly close, although there were still hundreds or thousands of votes to count in each district.

- Clark-Shawnee voters were rejecting their tax-increase levy, with 64.2% against and 35.8% for it.

- Greenon voters were rejecting their tax-increase levy with 85.7% against and 14.3% for it.

- Tecumseh voters were passing their renewal levy with 69.4% for it and 30.6% against it.

- Graham voters were rejecting their tax-increase levy with 57.5% against it and 42.5% for it.

Clark-Shawnee school levy

The five-year, 1% earned income tax would pay for regular operating expenses. It would only apply to earned income such as salary, self employment, wages and tips, not pension, social security, disability or unemployment funds.

The levy would raise around $3.1 million each year. For a resident with $50,000 in annual taxable income, the tax would cost $500 per year.

Clark-Shawnee would become the fourth school district in Clark County to have a tax on earned income if this levy is approved, joining Northeastern, Northwestern and Southeastern, all of which are at 1%.

The district’s last operating levy for new money was passed in 2014.

Greenon school levy

The five-year, 2.78-mill property tax levy would fund the construction of a new transportation facility, a multipurpose room at the athletic facility and the finishing of the “white space” of the K-6 elementary building. The board has other small projects as well, such as updating the weight room equipment, dedicated athletic practice fields and repairing the track at the athletic complex.

The levy would generate $1.04 million per year and cost a taxpayer $97.30 annually per $100,000 in appraised property value. The estimated cost of the new transportation facility is $1.5 million, plus $1.75 million for the elementary school work, and $400,000 for the multipurpose room, and other improvement projects around the district.

School officials asked voters to approve a similar, but slightly smaller 1.99-mill property tax levy last November that was rejected by a 64-36 ratio.

Tecumseh school levy

The property tax levy is a five-year, 7-mill renewal of an emergency levy for daily operating expenses. The levy would keep the existing tax rate the same, while extending it for another five years.

In November, voters rejected a substitute levy, with 59% voting against it. The substitute would have combined two existing levies — an emergency levy that was first approved in 1987 and generates $791,000 annually, and another existing levy that generates $2,106,398 annually.

Tecumseh pulled the two levies apart and asked voters only to renew one of those two existing tax levies — a $2.1 million renewal levy — at the same rate. The second levy, a $791,000 renewal, can’t be on the ballot by itself until May 2026 because it doesn’t expire until 2027.

Graham school levy

Revenue from the five-year, 1% earned income tax levy would be used for day-to-day school operating expenses. At 1%, the tax would cost someone with $50,000 in taxable income $500 per year.

An earned income tax applies almost exclusively to wages/salary, tips and self-employment income. Among the items not taxed are retirement income, social security, workers’ compensation and unemployment benefits, interest, dividends or capital gains, among others.