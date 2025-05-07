New Carlisle, Mad River Twp. renewal levies ahead, Enon tax-increase levy behind

The first partial results from early voting at 8 p.m. Tuesday showed voters approving the city of New Carlisle’s income tax levy renewal, with 68.1% for it and 31.8% against it, according to the Clark County Board of Elections. Voters were also approving two of New Carlisle’s charter amendments, but not a third.

The Mad River Twp. fire/EMS levy, a 0.8-mill renewal, was passing fairly narrowly, with 53.8% of voters for it and 46.2% against it.

In Enon, residents were rejecting a 1.75-mill additional police levy, with 64.3% against it and 35.7% for it.

Gregory Harvey was leading the Champaign County Municipal Court judge race in the first early results, with Harvey at 59.4% to Kevin Talebi’s 40.5%, according to the Champaign County Board of Elections.

New Carlisle tax levy

New Carlisle has two local income tax levies — a standard 1% income tax that supports the general fund and a 0.5% levy for police, which covers the five contracted sheriff’s deputies, plus their gear and vehicles.

The 0.5% income tax that is on the current ballot would continue to cost a resident with $50,000 of annual taxable income $250 each year.

New Carlisle charter issues

Sections 6.05-6.06 are whether to add and clarify language stating that the fire administrator and the director of public service are appointed and terminated by the city manager with consent of city council.

Section 5.02 is whether to add language stating that a resolution of council may be used to ratify a contract or agreement, but that an ordinance of council is needed to ratify a franchise.

In early voting, both of those issues were passing with about 66% of the vote.

Section 9.01 is whether to remove language requiring that each copy of a petition to run for office contain the signature of the candidate and a statement indicating acceptance of the nomination and willingness to accept the office if elected.

Voters were narrowly rejecting that change, by a 51.7% to 48.3% ratio.

Enon police levy

The five-year, 1.75-mill additional property tax levy for police services will provide revenue for operations associated with the village’s police department such as wages and salaries for full-time and part-time officers, benefits, supplies and materials, vehicle purchases and maintenance, communications, and any other related expenses.

The village currently has three property tax levies — a 2.0-mill general fund levy and two 2.5-mill police levies.

A third 2.5-mill police levy that “slipped through the cracks” because paperwork was not filed in time expired, which previously provided $115,000 annually for police department operations, so there are no taxes collected from property owners this year associated with this expired levy.

Municipal Court judge

Republicans Kevin Talebi, the county prosecutor, and Gregory Harvey, a magistrate and local attorney, hope to replace Champaign County Municipal Court Judge Gil Weithman when he retires at the end of the year.

Since there is no Democratic challenger, the Republican winner of this race will run unopposed Nov. 4.