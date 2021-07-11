Clark State to maintain current tuition rates

“Clark State’s Board of Trustees, faculty and staff continue to keep a laser focus on student success,” said President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin. “Clark State has made no increases in tuition rates for the last two fiscal years, and we continue to maintain one of the lowest tuition rates in the state of Ohio. Student success and accessibility to an affordable, quality education is at the forefront of every decision we make.”

The Ohio House-Senate Budget Conference Committee convened July 1 to make final decisions and vote on the new Fiscal Year 2022-23 Biennial Budget. While the budget keeps the Ohio Association of Community College’s request for community colleges to increase tuition by up to $5 per credit hour in each of the next two fiscal years, Clark State will maintain its current tuition rates of $165.33 per credit hour for in-state students, the release stated.