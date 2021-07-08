These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Timothy E. Reed, 43: three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs.

Derrick Lake, 32: eight counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of rape, abduction, tampering with evidence.

Arrasheed Hardy, 25: three counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Arica L. Shaw, 43, of Springfield: failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence.

Angel D. Dean, 40, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Stephon Hite, 31: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Justin Woleslagle, 37, of Bellbrook: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, aggravating trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryan C. Scott, 24, of Springfield: felonious assault, assault.