Clark State to host workforce grant information sessions

Clark State College will host a series of H-1B One Workforce Grant information sessions for students and employees to learn more about the grant and the college’s advanced manufacturing program.
The college received $3,503,325 from the H-1B One Workforce Grant Program in 2021 from the U.S. Department of Labor to invest in training for key sectors of the economy, and to focus on the current workforce and training the future workforce for critical industries such as advanced manufacturing.
At Clark State, they use “innovative training strategies and training delivery methods” to give people in the community skills needed for success in middle- and high-skilled H-1B occupations, a release said. Training models including a range of classroom, on-the-job training, customized training and incumbent worker training.
“With this grant we focus on micro credentials that can be completed in as little as eight weeks,” said Nora Hatem, associate professor of engineering technologies.
Each of the credentials can be stacked with other micro credentials to complete a one-year certificate, and two one-year certificates can be stacked to complete the manufacturing engineering technology associate’s degrees. Students can also continue their education in the BAS manufacturing technology management degrees.
Hatem said the stackable options give students the ability to customize their training and education to benefit them in new and emerging technologies in advance manufacturing.
The grant can also be leverage for employers who want to reskill their teams and organization.
Information sessions are free for both employees and students and available through Zoom, but RSVPs are requested at https://arcg.is/1C5DH9 for employees and https://arcg.is/ai9mK for students.
Employer sessions will be held: 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, Feb. 3, Feb. 15 and March 1.
Student sessions will be held: noon Jan. 31; 6 p.m. on Feb. 1; and noon March 2.
