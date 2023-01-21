Clark State to host workforce grant information sessions

Hatem said the stackable options give students the ability to customize their training and education to benefit them in new and emerging technologies in advance manufacturing.

The grant can also be leverage for employers who want to reskill their teams and organization.

Information sessions are free for both employees and students and available through Zoom, but RSVPs are requested at https://arcg.is/1C5DH9 for employees and https://arcg.is/ai9mK for students.

Employer sessions will be held: 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, Feb. 3, Feb. 15 and March 1.

Student sessions will be held: noon Jan. 31; 6 p.m. on Feb. 1; and noon March 2.