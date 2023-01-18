Wittenberg events to celebrate diversity, honor MLK

The university also held its MLK Day of Service on Monday and “Brown is Almost 70! — The Legacy of the Landmark Supreme Court Ruling on the De-Segregation of Schools” on Tuesday.

Other class sessions and events that are open to the community include:

Today, Jan. 18: “Martin L. King Jr. and Abraham Joshua Heschel: Collaboration for Liberation” will be presented during a class taught by Julius Bailey, professor of philosophy, at 9 a.m. in room 318 of Hollenbeck Hall, with Chad White, of the United Theological Seminary, being the guest speaker; Vanessa Plumly, assistant professor or languages, will present “Fasia Jansen: From Concentration Camp Forced Laborer to Post-WWII German Activities” from 1 to 1:50 p.m. in room 234 in Hollenbeck Hall.

Thursday, Jan. 19: Marlo Starr, assistant professor of English, will present “Fragments of an Epic Memory: Black Diasporic Poetry” from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. in room 300 of Hollenbeck Hall; Billy Davis, associate professor of psychology, will present “The Psychology of American Racism” from 3 to 4 p.m. in room 101 of Blair Hall.

Friday, Jan. 20: Bailey will host a public dialogue with White titled “What Does a Prophetic Religious Community Look Like?” at 9 a.m. in room 105 of the Joseph C. Shouvlin Center for Lifelong Learning; Travis Proctor, assistant professor of religion, will host “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory: Religion and Social Justice in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Speech” from 11 to 11:50 a.m. in room 262 of the Science Center; Kunal Chatterjee, assistant professor of biology, and Michelle McWhorter, associate professor of biology, will host a Martin Luther King, Jr. Week symposium at 2 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium in the Barbara Deer Kuss Science Center. The theme will center on health issues facing marginalized communities in present day U.S.

Monday, Jan. 23: DAC will host a dialogue with rapper Tronee Threat on “The Art of Living Ethically After Prison” during Bailey’s 103 Living Ethically class at 9 a.m. in room 318 of Hollenbeck Hall. Threat will also do a hip-hop performance later in the evening at 7 p.m. at the Founders Pub.

Monday, Jan. 30: Scott Rosenberg, H. Orth Hirt Endowed Chair of History, will present the “Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and Origins of Racism” at 11 a.m. in room 316 of Hollenbeck Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 16: Elena Dahl, associate professor of art, will host a screening of the film “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton and Springfield” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Kissell Auditorium in Koch Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Bailey will host a talk on “The Black Church and The Civil Rights Movement” with White at 2:30 p.m. in room 316 of Hollenbeck Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Bailey will present “(LWB) Loving While Black: The Radical Politic of Soul” at 2:30 p.m. in room 316 of Hollenbeck Hall.

