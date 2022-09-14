Clark State to host last virtual community forum on future of Arts Center

Clark State College will host a second and final virtual community forum next week regarding the future of the Performing Arts Center.
The PAC, built in 1993, is on 5.5 acres at 300 S. Fountain Ave. in downtown Springfield. The 86,000-square-foot facility houses rental space for musical performances, theater presentations, conferences, business meetings and other activities.
“Clark State is looking for ways to maximize the PAC’s value to our students and the community, and we sought out the services of Keen and Associates for their strong background in arts and venue management,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.
The college’s master planning process highlighted that the PAC and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center needed a strategic plan, said Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact for Clark State.
The college is now in the process of updating the master plan, and an operational and market assessment will be conducted of the PAC. This assessment will help with developing a strategic plan for both centers.
“In order to plan for the future, an operational and marketing assessment was ideally the next steps,” Jones said. “The community forums are essential to this process. Quantitative data is equally as important as qualitative data from our stakeholders.”
The forum will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and registration is required.
The first forum in August allowed Clark State leadership and the professionals from Keen Independent Research to listen and respond to stakeholders’ perspectives and questions.
“The second forum will provide another opportunity for stakeholders that were not able to attend the initial forum to share their perspectives, as well as sharing recommendations as a result of the assessment,” Jones said.
For the assessment, consultant Alex Keen, associate principal with Keen Independent, conducted site visits, interviews with college leadership, arts organizations, PAC staff and community stakeholders.
Those interested in attending the Sept. 21 forum can register online at: https://clarkstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctfumvrDgiE9z_Eu17-m6IQ5BkqXA35YxT. After registering, a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting will be sent.
Anyone who missed the first community forum that was held on Aug. 2, can view it on the PAC website at https://pac.clarkstate.edu/about-us/pac-community-forum/.
About the Author