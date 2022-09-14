Clark State to host last virtual community forum on future of Arts Center

“In order to plan for the future, an operational and marketing assessment was ideally the next steps,” Jones said. “The community forums are essential to this process. Quantitative data is equally as important as qualitative data from our stakeholders.”

The forum will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and registration is required.

The first forum in August allowed Clark State leadership and the professionals from Keen Independent Research to listen and respond to stakeholders’ perspectives and questions.

“The second forum will provide another opportunity for stakeholders that were not able to attend the initial forum to share their perspectives, as well as sharing recommendations as a result of the assessment,” Jones said.

For the assessment, consultant Alex Keen, associate principal with Keen Independent, conducted site visits, interviews with college leadership, arts organizations, PAC staff and community stakeholders.

Explore Wittenberg partners with higher education company to provide expanded offerings

Those interested in attending the Sept. 21 forum can register online at: https://clarkstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctfumvrDgiE9z_Eu17-m6IQ5BkqXA35YxT. After registering, a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting will be sent.

Anyone who missed the first community forum that was held on Aug. 2, can view it on the PAC website at https://pac.clarkstate.edu/about-us/pac-community-forum/.