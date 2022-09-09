Clark State’s Nina Wiley appointed to assistant VP of student affairs

Clark State College has appointed Nina Wiley as the new assistant vice president of student affairs.
Wiley, who has served the college for over 15 years, has had several roles including admissions specialist, director of retention services and student life, dean of enrollment services, dean of student engagement and support services.
“I am honored to serve in the position. I am dedicated to improving the student experience through a trauma-informed lens and providing strategic leadership for areas within student affairs to increase engagement and retention,” Wiley said. “Committed to being a champion for all students, I strive to reduce barriers, maximize resources and help students reach their full potential.”
Wiley oversees atheltics and student life, counseling services and the office of student support; leads the Title III Strengthening Institutions Programming Grant and Trauma-Informed Practices; chairs the Behavioral Intervention Team, CARE (Concern, Assessment, Respond, Evaluation) Team, Identity Work Group and Sexual Violence Prevention Team; and is the Primary Designated School Official for International Students and a Phi Theta Kappa advisor.
Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs, said Wiley has a genuine passion to help improve the student experience and reduce barriers.
“Nina Wiley is a leader’s leader—and all employees and students love and respect her for her advocacy, empathy, mentorship, and culture of care that she has created,” Kirkman said. “She is always looking for ways to help everyone and she is a fierce advocate for students. Nina is like living water, wherever she is there is life…in abundance. Her love for Clark State, Clark State students, and Greater Springfield is just beautiful.”
In her new role, Wiley said her goal is to continue prioritizing self-care, safety and wellness by promoting an inclusive and engaging environment for the campus community.
