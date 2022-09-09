Clark State’s Nina Wiley appointed to assistant VP of student affairs

Wiley, who has served the college for over 15 years, has had several roles including admissions specialist, director of retention services and student life, dean of enrollment services, dean of student engagement and support services.

“I am honored to serve in the position. I am dedicated to improving the student experience through a trauma-informed lens and providing strategic leadership for areas within student affairs to increase engagement and retention,” Wiley said. “Committed to being a champion for all students, I strive to reduce barriers, maximize resources and help students reach their full potential.”