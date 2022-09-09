BreakingNews
Chips bring Biden to Ohio today: What to know about the visit
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark State’s Nina Wiley appointed to assistant VP of student affairs

Nina Wiley. Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
Nina Wiley. Contributed

News
By
1 hour ago

Clark State College has appointed Nina Wiley as the new assistant vice president of student affairs.

Wiley, who has served the college for over 15 years, has had several roles including admissions specialist, director of retention services and student life, dean of enrollment services, dean of student engagement and support services.

“I am honored to serve in the position. I am dedicated to improving the student experience through a trauma-informed lens and providing strategic leadership for areas within student affairs to increase engagement and retention,” Wiley said. “Committed to being a champion for all students, I strive to reduce barriers, maximize resources and help students reach their full potential.”

ExploreTroopers arrest Springfield man for seventh OVI

Wiley oversees atheltics and student life, counseling services and the office of student support; leads the Title III Strengthening Institutions Programming Grant and Trauma-Informed Practices; chairs the Behavioral Intervention Team, CARE (Concern, Assessment, Respond, Evaluation) Team, Identity Work Group and Sexual Violence Prevention Team; and is the Primary Designated School Official for International Students and a Phi Theta Kappa advisor.

Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs, said Wiley has a genuine passion to help improve the student experience and reduce barriers.

ExploreUrbana man dies in motorcycle crash

“Nina Wiley is a leader’s leader—and all employees and students love and respect her for her advocacy, empathy, mentorship, and culture of care that she has created,” Kirkman said. “She is always looking for ways to help everyone and she is a fierce advocate for students. Nina is like living water, wherever she is there is life…in abundance. Her love for Clark State, Clark State students, and Greater Springfield is just beautiful.”

In her new role, Wiley said her goal is to continue prioritizing self-care, safety and wellness by promoting an inclusive and engaging environment for the campus community.

In Other News
1
Sanctuary Series to begin new season this weekend
2
Wittenberg partners with higher education company to provide expanded...
3
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
4
‘She was loved everywhere:’ Owner of The Last Queen in Enon reacts to...
5
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II through the years

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top