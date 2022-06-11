Clark State to host events, activities in celebration of Juneteenth

On Monday, the college will host guest Dale Henry, Gammon House president, to speak about the historic Gammon House, which served as a station on the underground railroad. This event is free and take place via Zoom. To register, visit the college’s website under news.

On Saturday, June 18, a Bid Whist Tournament that is part of the annual Juneteenth Fatherfest celebration will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place in Springfield.

The tournament has been popular in the community but was canceled the last couple of years due to COVID-19, said John Minter, student support specialist.

“We are excited to be invited to bring the event to the Gammon House and be a part of the Juneteenth festivities,” he said. “I am hoping this is the first Annual Clark State Juneteenth Bid Whist Tournament.”

To register for the tournament, visit the college’s website under news.

Other Juneteenth Fatherfest activities at the Gammon House include:

5K Run/Walk for Freedom at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Fatherfest prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 17.

Fatherfest Annual Celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, that will include a parade, ‘Good Dad Awards’, the Historic Local Black Business Exhibit, live music, children rides, food trucks and vendors.