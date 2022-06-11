Clark State to host events, activities in celebration of Juneteenth

Clark State College will host several community events and activities in celebration of Juneteenth, including some at the Gammon House.
Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, is when the end of slavery took effect, per President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which declared enslaved people to be free. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, but it took over two years for federal troops to share the news.
Juneteenth was declared a Federal holiday in 2021. In honor of this, the college will be closed June 20.
“Juneteenth isn’t just Black History,” said Breion Hawkins, diversity coordinator. “It is also a part of American history, and the more we engage in conversations about Juneteenth, the better we can understand its impact on our history and learn to celebrate it as a federal holiday,”
The college will host a daily Juneteenth quiz contest, in collaboration with the library, for all alumni, students, faculty and staff to participate for a chance to win a prize. The winner of the contest will be announced the the 60-year celebration that will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 30.
On Monday, the college will host guest Dale Henry, Gammon House president, to speak about the historic Gammon House, which served as a station on the underground railroad. This event is free and take place via Zoom. To register, visit the college’s website under news.
On Saturday, June 18, a Bid Whist Tournament that is part of the annual Juneteenth Fatherfest celebration will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place in Springfield.
The tournament has been popular in the community but was canceled the last couple of years due to COVID-19, said John Minter, student support specialist.
“We are excited to be invited to bring the event to the Gammon House and be a part of the Juneteenth festivities,” he said. “I am hoping this is the first Annual Clark State Juneteenth Bid Whist Tournament.”
To register for the tournament, visit the college’s website under news.
Other Juneteenth Fatherfest activities at the Gammon House include:
5K Run/Walk for Freedom at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Fatherfest prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 17.
Fatherfest Annual Celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, that will include a parade, ‘Good Dad Awards’, the Historic Local Black Business Exhibit, live music, children rides, food trucks and vendors.
