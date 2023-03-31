Clark State to host 2 enrollment events for high school graduates

Clark State College will hold two enrollment events for high school graduates later this month.
The first event will be held at 4 p.m. on April 19 for students interested in business IT, engineering, digital arts, theatre, agrictulural and pathways to a bachelor’s degree.
The second event will be held at 4 p.m. on April 26 for students interested in nursing, health and human public services, theatre and pathways to a bachelor’s degree.
“In addition to learning about the enrollment process, they will experience two different academic programs with demonstrations and hands-on learning from our faculty coordinators,” said Travis Binkley, dean of enrollment services. “It is important for them to not just hear about programs but experience them.”
Students who attend will be entered into a scholarship drawing for up to 15 credit hours of in-state tuition, and there will be campus tours and giveaways while learning about financial aid, scholarship opportunities and steps to enroll.
“We get to celebrate their major life milestone – high school graduation, and we build their excitement about a career,” Binkley said. “The event offers a unique experience to learn about programs.”
Both events will be held on the main campus at 570 E. Leffel Lane. To register, visit slate.clarkstate.edu/register/Senior_Celebration_Event.
For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.
