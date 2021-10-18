Clark State to hold two-day registration

Clark State College will hold a registration event Tuesday and Wednesday for current and prospective students.
“The registration events provide prospective and current Clark State students a one-stop opportunity to prepare for the 2022 spring semester,” said Dr. S. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. “Students can receive help for every step of the enrollment process, including: applying, testing, registering for classes, and exploring financial aid and payment plans.”
Prospective students can visit campus, take a tour and meet and talk with admissions staff. There will also be refreshment and giveaways.
The events will be held at all four locations from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on both days: Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield; Clark State Greene Center, 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek; Ohio Hi-Point Center, 2280 OH-540 in Bellefontaine; and Clark State in Xenia, 334 Progress Drive.
Attendees can register to win a $500 scholarship, the release stated.
Spring A, C and J terms begin Jan. 18, 2022. For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.
About the Author