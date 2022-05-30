Clark State to hold several registration events this summer

“The Fall Registration Events provide prospective and current Clark State students a one-stop opportunity to prepare for the 2022 fall semester,” said S. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. “Students can receive help for every step of the enrollment process, including: applying, testing, registering for classes, and exploring financial aid and payment plans.”

Prospective students can visit campus, take a tour and meet and talk with admissions staff. There will also be refreshments and giveaways, including attendees being able to register to win a $500 scholarship.