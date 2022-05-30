Clark State to hold several registration events this summer

Clark State College will hold several registration events this summer for current and prospective students.
“The Fall Registration Events provide prospective and current Clark State students a one-stop opportunity to prepare for the 2022 fall semester,” said S. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. “Students can receive help for every step of the enrollment process, including: applying, testing, registering for classes, and exploring financial aid and payment plans.”
Prospective students can visit campus, take a tour and meet and talk with admissions staff. There will also be refreshments and giveaways, including attendees being able to register to win a $500 scholarship.
The registration events will be held at all four Clark State locations - Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Springfield and Xenia.
The events will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on:
June 15, 29, July 27 and Aug. 10 at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield.
June 1 and July 13 at the Greene Center, 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek.
June 8 and July 20 at Ohio Hi-Point Center, 2280 OH-540 in Bellefontaine.
June 22 and Aug. 3 at Xenia, 334 Progress Drive.
For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.
Fall semester classes begin Aug. 22.
Clark State offers both degree and certificate options in more than 131 fields, including agriculture and food science; bachelor degrees in manufacturing technology management or web design and development; business; computer and information technology; digital arts and theatre; education; engineering, manufacturing, and mechanical trades; health; social sciences/human services and public safety; and transfer pathways for associate of arts or science.
