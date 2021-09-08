Clark State to hold registration event

Clark State College will hold a registration event today for current and prospective students.
The fall D-term registration event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield, the college stated in a release.
“The registration event provides prospective and current Clark State students a one-stop opportunity to prepare for the 2021 fall D-term semester,” said S. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. “Students can receive help for every step of the enrollment process, including: applying, testing, registering for classes, and exploring financial aid and payment plans.”
Attendees are also able to register to win a $500 scholarship. The scholarship winner will be notified after the event.
The college’s fall D-term begins on Monday, Sept. 20. For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.